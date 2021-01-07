Menu
2005 Ford F-150

185,013 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
Lariat 4WD S/C LB 5.4L V8 LEATHER 185KM

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

185,013KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: 1FTPX14535FA32855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13663
  • Mileage 185,013 KM

Vehicle Description

Load your family into the 2005 Ford F-150! It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! This 4 door, 6 passenger truck provides exceptional value! Top features include a split folding rear seat, a rear step bumper, a front bench seat, and air conditioning. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Box liner
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
rear window defogger
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
short box
Hubcaps
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Brush Guard
Bed Liner
Flare Side
Flood lights
Adjustable Pedals
Dutch Doors
Bed Rails
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

