2005 Ford F-350

249,983 KM

Details Description Features

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

King Ranch 4WD DIESEL STUDDED DELETED LIFTED

King Ranch 4WD DIESEL STUDDED DELETED LIFTED

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

249,983KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6213930
  • Stock #: 13485
  • VIN: 1FTWW31P15EC95514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13485
  • Mileage 249,983 KM

Vehicle Description

Your satisfaction is our business! Outstanding design defines the 2005 Ford F-350! It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! All of the following features are included: a tachometer, a rear step bumper, and more. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Box liner
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
rear window defogger
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Crew Cab
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Brush Guard
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Bed Liner
Flare Side
Flood lights
Bed Rails
Hydraulic lift
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Custom Conversion
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

