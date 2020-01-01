+ taxes & licensing
1-855-979-4888
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Your satisfaction is our business! Outstanding design defines the 2005 Ford F-350! It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! All of the following features are included: a tachometer, a rear step bumper, and more. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.
