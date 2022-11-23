Menu
2005 GMC Sierra 2500

212,234 KM

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2005 GMC Sierra 2500

2005 GMC Sierra 2500

SLT 4x4 DIESEL, Leather, BC Truck, Exc Condition!!

2005 GMC Sierra 2500

SLT 4x4 DIESEL, Leather, BC Truck, Exc Condition!!

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

212,234KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9369733
  • Stock #: B3843(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1GTHK23275F813488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,234 KM

Vehicle Description

Amazing Condition Inside and Out!! Hard to Find a Scratch on it.. Local Fraser Valley Truck that has Been Very Well Taken Care of! 

 

2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4x4, Crew Cab, 6.6 Ft Box, LLY 6.6L Duramax Diesel, Allison Transmission, Loaded with Options Including DVD, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Trailer Tow Package with Brake Controller, Fifth Wheel Rails Installed Plus In Box 7 Pin Wiring, Power Slide Out Tow Mirrors, Bose Sound, CD Stereo, Dual Zone Climate Control, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Spray In Box Liner and More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 212,234 Kms..

 

!!! HOLIDAY SALE ON NOW !!! 

Priced at Only $28,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report..

Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

Full Detail..

 

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Fall Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays Until September !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text:

604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC..

 

Stock# B3843..  

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tilt Steering Wheel
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Power Seats
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

