2005 GMC Sierra 2500
SLT 4x4 DIESEL, Leather, BC Truck, Exc Condition!!
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9369733
- Stock #: B3843(DL#31138)
- VIN: 1GTHK23275F813488
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 212,234 KM
Vehicle Description
Amazing Condition Inside and Out!! Hard to Find a Scratch on it.. Local Fraser Valley Truck that has Been Very Well Taken Care of!
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4x4, Crew Cab, 6.6 Ft Box, LLY 6.6L Duramax Diesel, Allison Transmission, Loaded with Options Including DVD, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Trailer Tow Package with Brake Controller, Fifth Wheel Rails Installed Plus In Box 7 Pin Wiring, Power Slide Out Tow Mirrors, Bose Sound, CD Stereo, Dual Zone Climate Control, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Spray In Box Liner and More..
Warranty Available.. Only 212,234 Kms..
Vehicle Features
