$8,788+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-979-4888
2005 Infiniti QX56
5.6L V8 4WD LEATHER SUNROOF DVD ENT NAVI 7-PASSANG
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$8,788
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9568012
- Stock #: 13966
- VIN: 5N3AA08C65N888799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Dust Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13966
- Mileage 289,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Want to stretch your purchasing power? Come test drive this 2005 INFINITI QX56! It just arrived on our lot this past week! All of the premium features expected of an INFINITI are offered, including: heated front and rear seats, skid plates, and leather upholstery. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Come down today and see this vehicle for yourself. Call now to schedule a test drive. CAME FROM USA OD IN MILES 180,000Miles
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Norman Motor Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.