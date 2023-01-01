Menu
2005 Infiniti QX56

289,800 KM

Details Description

$8,788

+ tax & licensing
5.6L V8 4WD LEATHER SUNROOF DVD ENT NAVI 7-PASSANG

Location

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

289,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9568012
  • Stock #: 13966
  • VIN: 5N3AA08C65N888799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Dust Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13966
  • Mileage 289,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Want to stretch your purchasing power? Come test drive this 2005 INFINITI QX56! It just arrived on our lot this past week! All of the premium features expected of an INFINITI are offered, including: heated front and rear seats, skid plates, and leather upholstery. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Come down today and see this vehicle for yourself. Call now to schedule a test drive. CAME FROM USA OD IN MILES 180,000Miles

