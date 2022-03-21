$43,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-764-7225
2005 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG
Estate
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
604-764-7225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$43,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8969299
- Stock #: 9076
- VIN: WDB2112761A769076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 35,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 Mercedes-Benz E55
36,000 Kilometres
Brilliant Silver Metallic
Stock#9076
This Mercedes-Benz E55 Estate wagon comes to us in excellent condition with just under 36,000 Kilometres. Sporting a Brilliant Silver Metallic exterior and a Black leather interior, this German wagon has a subtle but classic colour combo. This Wagon includes such features as heated front seats, Bi-Xenon headlights, 18″ AMG wheels, Air-Matic dual control semi-automatic suspension and a parktronic rear sensing system.
Powering this Estate wagon is AMG’s hand-built 5.4-liter, supercharged-and-intercooled 24-valve V-8, which produces 469 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. Mated to a heavy-duty AMG five-speed automatic, the blown V-8 produces staggering results: 0 to 60 in 4.1 seconds and the quarter-mile in 12.5 seconds. This E55 will have sports car owners scratching their heads wondering how I just got beat by a Wagon.
This Mercedes has just gone through a full inspection, service and is ready to excite its next owner.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.