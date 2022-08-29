Menu
2005 Mercedes-Benz G500

41,000 KM

$69,800

+ tax & licensing
41,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9172975
  • Stock #: 7276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Mercedes Benz G500

41,000 Kilometres

Diamond Black Metallic

Stock#7179

 

This Mercedes-Benz G500 Classic 25 comes to us in excellent condition with just over 41,000 kilomteres. Sporting a unique and rare Diamond Black Metallic exterior and a Designo Black leather interior which gives this Classic 25 a colour combination extremely hard to find. Equipped with standard features as heated front and rear seats, sunroof, front, rear and central locking differentials and front and rear parking sensors.

 

To mark the G.Wagon's 25th birthday, Mercedes rolled out the "Classic 25" model for 2004, essentially a G500 with special wheels, brushed aluminum side moldings, silver grille color and of course commemorative badges.

 

Powering this G500 is Mercedes' M113 5.0L V8 engine which produces 292 Horsepower and 336 LB-FT of torque. This power is transferred via a 5-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels.

 

This G-Wagon has been freshly serviced and inspected and is in exceptional shape ready for it's next owner.

 

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

 

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

 

Trades are always welcome.

 

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

 

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.

Dealer# 40461

20231 62 Ave

Langley, B.C

V3A5E6

604-764-7225

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof

