$69,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-764-7225
2005 Mercedes-Benz G500
Classic 25
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
604-764-7225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$69,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9172975
- Stock #: 7276
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 41,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 Mercedes Benz G500
41,000 Kilometres
Diamond Black Metallic
Stock#7179
This Mercedes-Benz G500 Classic 25 comes to us in excellent condition with just over 41,000 kilomteres. Sporting a unique and rare Diamond Black Metallic exterior and a Designo Black leather interior which gives this Classic 25 a colour combination extremely hard to find. Equipped with standard features as heated front and rear seats, sunroof, front, rear and central locking differentials and front and rear parking sensors.
To mark the G.Wagon's 25th birthday, Mercedes rolled out the "Classic 25" model for 2004, essentially a G500 with special wheels, brushed aluminum side moldings, silver grille color and of course commemorative badges.
Powering this G500 is Mercedes' M113 5.0L V8 engine which produces 292 Horsepower and 336 LB-FT of torque. This power is transferred via a 5-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels.
This G-Wagon has been freshly serviced and inspected and is in exceptional shape ready for it's next owner.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.