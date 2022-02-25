Menu
2005 Mercedes-Benz SLR Mclaren

24,500 KM

Details Description Features

$449,800

+ tax & licensing
$449,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

SLR

SLR

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$449,800

+ taxes & licensing

24,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8357226
  • Stock #: 0352
  • VIN: WDDAJ76F25M000352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 24,500 KM

Vehicle Description

24,500 Kms
Crystal Laurite Silver
Stock#0352

We at Winding Road Motorcars are proud to be able to offer you one of most iconic hypercars ever built: The Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. The SLR stands for “Sport, Light, Racing”, which is a collaboration between Mercedes-Benz' heritage of the 300SLR and McLaren's Formula 1 racing history that came to produce this 200MPH silver bullet.

This Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren comes to us with just over 24,000 Kilometers. Sporting a Crystal Laurite Silver exterior paint and the perfectly complimenting red leather interior, this iconic colour combo is the poster child of the SLR. Featuring an all carbon-fibre monocoque body, carbon-ceramic brakes, a rear spoiler that acts as an airbrake under hard braking, carbon-fibre seats, and a few other creature comforts.

The hand built 5.4L Supercharged and inter-cooled V8 produces a whopping 617 Horsepower and 575 LB-FT of torque which launches this hyper-car to 60MPH in just 3.6 seconds on its way to a top speed of 208 MPH. Hearing the twin-scroll supercharger whine will please any car enthusiast and if that doesn't tickle your senses, the pair of dual exhausts that exit just behind the front wheels should provides an aggressive pavement rumble.


We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay , Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Cell Phone Hookup
Knee Air Bag

Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

