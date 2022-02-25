$449,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-764-7225
2005 Mercedes-Benz SLR Mclaren
SLR
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
604-764-7225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$449,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8357226
- Stock #: 0352
- VIN: WDDAJ76F25M000352
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 24,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren
24,500 Kms
Crystal Laurite Silver
Stock#0352
We at Winding Road Motorcars are proud to be able to offer you one of most iconic hypercars ever built: The Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. The SLR stands for “Sport, Light, Racing”, which is a collaboration between Mercedes-Benz' heritage of the 300SLR and McLaren's Formula 1 racing history that came to produce this 200MPH silver bullet.
This Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren comes to us with just over 24,000 Kilometers. Sporting a Crystal Laurite Silver exterior paint and the perfectly complimenting red leather interior, this iconic colour combo is the poster child of the SLR. Featuring an all carbon-fibre monocoque body, carbon-ceramic brakes, a rear spoiler that acts as an airbrake under hard braking, carbon-fibre seats, and a few other creature comforts.
The hand built 5.4L Supercharged and inter-cooled V8 produces a whopping 617 Horsepower and 575 LB-FT of torque which launches this hyper-car to 60MPH in just 3.6 seconds on its way to a top speed of 208 MPH. Hearing the twin-scroll supercharger whine will please any car enthusiast and if that doesn't tickle your senses, the pair of dual exhausts that exit just behind the front wheels should provides an aggressive pavement rumble.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay , Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.