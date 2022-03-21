Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Porsche 911 Carrera

66,500 KM

Details Description Features

$66,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$66,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
2005 Porsche 911 Carrera

2005 Porsche 911 Carrera

Launch

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Porsche 911 Carrera

Launch

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$66,800

+ taxes & licensing

66,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8969311
  • Stock #: 5161
  • VIN: WP0ZZZ99Z5S735161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 66,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Porsche Carrera S
66,000 Kilometres
Black
Stock#5161

This Porsche Carrera S Launch edition comes to us with just over 66,000 kilometres. Sporting a sleek Black on black colour scheme, this iconic German sports car has just the right look. Optioned with the rare launch edition, this 911 comes with heated adaptive sport seats, PCCB Carbon brakes, rear wiper, PASM suspension, Alcantera headliner and carbon interior trim.

Powered by a 3.8-liter flat-six producing 355 Horsepower and 295 LB-FT of torque that goes though a Tiptronic automatic transmission to the rear wheels.

This Porsche has just had a major service including the LN Engineering IMS bearing upgrade, water pump and all fluids. All the car needs is its next owner!

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars

2005 Porsche 911 Car...
 66,500 KM
$66,800 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Corve...
 12,500 KM
$108,800 + tax & lic
2005 Mercedes-Benz E...
 35,500 KM
$43,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

Call Dealer

604-764-XXXX

(click to show)

604-764-7225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory