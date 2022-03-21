$66,800+ tax & licensing
2005 Porsche 911 Carrera
Launch
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8969311
- Stock #: 5161
- VIN: WP0ZZZ99Z5S735161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 66,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 Porsche Carrera S
66,000 Kilometres
Black
Stock#5161
This Porsche Carrera S Launch edition comes to us with just over 66,000 kilometres. Sporting a sleek Black on black colour scheme, this iconic German sports car has just the right look. Optioned with the rare launch edition, this 911 comes with heated adaptive sport seats, PCCB Carbon brakes, rear wiper, PASM suspension, Alcantera headliner and carbon interior trim.
Powered by a 3.8-liter flat-six producing 355 Horsepower and 295 LB-FT of torque that goes though a Tiptronic automatic transmission to the rear wheels.
This Porsche has just had a major service including the LN Engineering IMS bearing upgrade, water pump and all fluids. All the car needs is its next owner!
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
Vehicle Features
