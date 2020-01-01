Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Toyota Tacoma

187,690 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2005 Toyota Tacoma

2005 Toyota Tacoma

EXT CAB SB 5SPD MANUAL CANOPY ONLY 187KM

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Toyota Tacoma

EXT CAB SB 5SPD MANUAL CANOPY ONLY 187KM

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 6213909
  2. 6213909
  3. 6213909
  4. 6213909
Contact Seller

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

187,690KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6213909
  • Stock #: 13474
  • VIN: 5TETX22N35Z039217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,690 KM

Vehicle Description

Take command of the road in the 2005 Toyota Tacoma! A comfortable ride with plenty of style! This 4 door, 4 passenger truck provides exceptional value! Toyota prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: front bucket seats, telescoping steering wheel, and more. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Box liner
Canopy
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Anti-Theft
rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Adjustable Seat
short box
All Equipped
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Brush Guard
Bed Liner
Flare Side
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Leatherette Interior
Adjustable Pedals
Dutch Doors
Bed Rails
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

2018 Toyota Tundra S...
 79,993 KM
$45,888 + tax & lic
2011 RAM 3500 SLT CR...
 199,987 KM
$34,888 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 SLT CR...
 26,755 KM
$44,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory