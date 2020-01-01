+ taxes & licensing
Take command of the road in the 2005 Toyota Tacoma! A comfortable ride with plenty of style! This 4 door, 4 passenger truck provides exceptional value! Toyota prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: front bucket seats, telescoping steering wheel, and more. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
