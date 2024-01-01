$34,900+ tax & licensing
2005 Volkswagen Touareg
W12 Sport
2005 Volkswagen Touareg
W12 Sport
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
604-764-7225
Certified
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 12-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 Volkswagen Touareg W12
67,000 Kilometres
Black
Stock#712
This rare Volkswagen Touareg W12 Sport comes to us with just over 67,000 Kilometers. Sporting a Black exterior and a black Leather/suede interior, this luxury SUV has just the right look. Standard features include Air Conditioning, parking sensors, Air suspension, power windows and locks, heated front and rear seats and sunroof. Equipped with the Sport package this Touareg includes fender flares, body kit and 19 inch rims.
Now for the heart of the beast. This SUV is powered by a 6.0 litre W12 engine that produces 444 Horsepower and 443 LB-FT of torque. Power is transferred though a 6-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels. This Touareg with the W12 has to be driven to appreciate. The engine runs sewing machine smooth where you can not tell the engine is running.
Originally delivered in Japan, this VW has been brought over by us to be enjoyed by the North American market. It has been fully inspected, serviced and B.C registered for its next owner to enjoy.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Winding Road Motorcars
Winding Road Motorcars
Call Dealer
604-764-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-764-7225