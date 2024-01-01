Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>2005 Volkswagen Touareg W12</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>67,000 Kilometres</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Black</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Stock#712</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>This rare Volkswagen Touareg W12 Sport comes to us with just over 67,000 Kilometers. Sporting a Black exterior and a black Leather/suede interior, this luxury SUV has just the right look. Standard features include Air Conditioning, parking sensors, Air suspension, power windows and locks, heated front and rear seats and sunroof. Equipped with the Sport package this Touareg includes fender flares, body kit and 19 inch rims.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Now for the heart of the beast. This SUV is powered by a 6.0 litre W12 engine that produces 444 Horsepower and 443 LB-FT of torque. Power is transferred though a 6-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels. This Touareg with the W12 has to be driven to appreciate. The engine runs sewing machine smooth where you can not tell the engine is running.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Originally delivered in Japan, this VW has been brought over by us to be enjoyed by the North American market. It has been fully inspected, serviced and B.C registered for its next owner to enjoy.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Trades are always welcome.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Winding Road Motorcars Inc.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Dealer# 40461</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>20231 62 Ave</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Langley, B.C</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>V3A5E6</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>604-764-7225</span></p>

2005 Volkswagen Touareg

67,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2005 Volkswagen Touareg

W12 Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Volkswagen Touareg

W12 Sport

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

  1. 1704853510
  2. 1704853511
  3. 1704853513
  4. 1704853514
  5. 1704853516
  6. 1704853518
  7. 1704853520
  8. 1704853521
  9. 1704853523
  10. 1704853525
  11. 1704853527
  12. 1704853528
  13. 1704853530
  14. 1704853532
  15. 1704853533
  16. 1704853535
  17. 1704853536
  18. 1704853538
  19. 1704853541
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
67,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Volkswagen Touareg W12
67,000 Kilometres
Black
Stock#712

This rare Volkswagen Touareg W12 Sport comes to us with just over 67,000 Kilometers. Sporting a Black exterior and a black Leather/suede interior, this luxury SUV has just the right look. Standard features include Air Conditioning, parking sensors, Air suspension, power windows and locks, heated front and rear seats and sunroof. Equipped with the Sport package this Touareg includes fender flares, body kit and 19 inch rims.

Now for the heart of the beast. This SUV is powered by a 6.0 litre W12 engine that produces 444 Horsepower and 443 LB-FT of torque. Power is transferred though a 6-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels. This Touareg with the W12 has to be driven to appreciate. The engine runs sewing machine smooth where you can not tell the engine is running.

Originally delivered in Japan, this VW has been brought over by us to be enjoyed by the North American market. It has been fully inspected, serviced and B.C registered for its next owner to enjoy.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Packages

Sport

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars

Used 2005 Volkswagen Touareg W12 Sport for sale in Langley, BC
2005 Volkswagen Touareg W12 Sport 67,000 KM $34,900 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Audi RS 6 Avant for sale in Langley, BC
2008 Audi RS 6 Avant 87,000 KM $59,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S for sale in Langley, BC
2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S 36,000 KM $104,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winding Road Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

Call Dealer

604-764-XXXX

(click to show)

604-764-7225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
2005 Volkswagen Touareg