2006 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
257,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9613513
- Stock #: L0968A
- VIN: 2CNDL63F466178663
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L0968A
- Mileage 257,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $8155 - Pioneer value price is just $7995!
Welcome. This 2006 Chevrolet Equinox is for sale today in Langley.
This SUV has 257,300 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 3.4L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o
