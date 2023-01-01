Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Chevrolet Equinox

257,300 KM

Details Description

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Motors Langley

778-780-2405

Contact Seller
2006 Chevrolet Equinox

2006 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

778-780-2405

Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
257,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9613513
  • Stock #: L0968A
  • VIN: 2CNDL63F466178663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L0968A
  • Mileage 257,300 KM

Vehicle Description

At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.

Compare at $8155 - Pioneer value price is just $7995!

Welcome. This 2006 Chevrolet Equinox is for sale today in Langley.

This SUV has 257,300 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 3.4L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/



Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pioneer Motors Langley

2006 Chevrolet Equin...
 257,300 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge SEL A...
 9,574 KM
$37,990 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tacoma S...
 31,444 KM
$54,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Pioneer Motors Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pioneer Motors Langley

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

Call Dealer

778-780-XXXX

(click to show)

778-780-2405

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory