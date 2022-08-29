Menu
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

305,167 KM

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

LT 4x4, Crew, DIESEL, Leather, Sunroof, BC Truck!

2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

LT 4x4, Crew, DIESEL, Leather, Sunroof, BC Truck!

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

305,167KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9275131
  • Stock #: B3839(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1GCHK23226F113928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 305,167 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean, Local BC Duramax Diesel Truck.. Very Well Taken Care of.. 

 

2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4x4, Crew Cab, 6.6 Ft Box, 6.6L Duramax Diesel, Allison Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Power Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Trailer Tow Package, Slide Out Tow Mirrors, Bose Sound, CD Stereo, Dual Zone Climate Control, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Near New BFG All Terrain Tires, Fifth Wheel Tailgate and More. (We Do Not Have the Original Stock Tailgate)..

 

!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!! 

Priced at Only $21,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report..

Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

Full Detail..

 

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Fall Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays Until September !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269

Text:

604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC..

 

Stock# B3739..  

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Power Seats
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

