604-533-3400
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
LT 4x4, Crew, DIESEL, Leather, Sunroof, BC Truck!
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9275131
- Stock #: B3839(DL#31138)
- VIN: 1GCHK23226F113928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 305,167 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Clean, Local BC Duramax Diesel Truck.. Very Well Taken Care of..
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4x4, Crew Cab, 6.6 Ft Box, 6.6L Duramax Diesel, Allison Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Power Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Trailer Tow Package, Slide Out Tow Mirrors, Bose Sound, CD Stereo, Dual Zone Climate Control, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Near New BFG All Terrain Tires, Fifth Wheel Tailgate and More. (We Do Not Have the Original Stock Tailgate)..
!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $21,900.00..
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Fall Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays Until September !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC..
Stock# B3739..
Dealer# 31138..
Vehicle Features
