2006 Dodge Ram 3500
4dr Quad Cab 140.5" SRW 4WD Laramie
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10139544
- Stock #: CS7323
- VIN: 3D7LX38C86G272654
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CS7323
- Mileage 237,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie Quad Cab, 5.9L Diesel, Automatic, 4x4 with matching canopy, Heavy duty aluminum boat rack, 8,500lb winch and cover, Rigid LED lights, Stainless stump bars, 35" Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires, 4" Superlift, Heavy duty mudflaps, Hilite spray on box liner, Stainless exhaust, Bilstein shocks.
Local BC truck one owner in EXCELLENT condition! no accidents and motor completely stock never chipped!
Vehicle Features
