2006 Dodge Ram 3500

237,700 KM

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

4dr Quad Cab 140.5" SRW 4WD Laramie

2006 Dodge Ram 3500

4dr Quad Cab 140.5" SRW 4WD Laramie

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

237,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: CS7323
  • VIN: 3D7LX38C86G272654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

2006 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie Quad Cab, 5.9L Diesel, Automatic, 4x4 with matching canopy, Heavy duty aluminum boat rack, 8,500lb winch and cover, Rigid LED lights, Stainless stump bars, 35" Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires, 4" Superlift, Heavy duty mudflaps, Hilite spray on box liner, Stainless exhaust, Bilstein shocks.
Local BC truck one owner in EXCELLENT condition! no accidents and motor completely stock never chipped!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

