2006 Dodge Ram 3500

188,716 KM

$31,888

+ tax & licensing
Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

SLT TRX 4WD LB 5.9L DIESEL CANOPY PWR SEAT 188KM

SLT TRX 4WD LB 5.9L DIESEL CANOPY PWR SEAT 188KM

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

188,716KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6963485
  • Stock #: 13820
  • VIN: 3D7LX38C36G204696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,716 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2006 Dodge Ram 3500! Comprehensive style mixed with all around versatility makes it an outstanding pickup truck! All of the premium features expected of a Dodge are offered, including: delay-off headlights, a rear step bumper, and much more. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Box liner
Canopy
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Power Antenna
Anti-Theft
rear window defogger
Power Adjustable Seat
Wood Trim Interior
short box
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Brush Guard
Bed Liner
Flare Side
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Leatherette Interior
Step Bumper
Bed Rails
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

