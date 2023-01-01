$39,900+ tax & licensing
2006 Dodge Ram 3500
SLT 4x4, 5.9L Diesel, One BC Owner, Immaculate
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9807823
- Stock #: B3895(DL#31138)
- VIN: 3D7LX38C86G151462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 146,827 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare, Rare, Rare!! One Owner, Local Okanagan 5.9 Cummins Diesel with NO Accident Claims and Only 146,827 Kms.. In Amazing Condition Inside and Out.. The Truck was used for Towing an RV, Never Used For Work, the Only Owner Bought the Truck Right After He Retired in 2005.. We Have the Original Bill Of Sale from Okanagan Dodge, the Original Window Sticker and Service Records..
Just Had New Upper and Lower Ball Joints, New Brakes and a Tranny Service Completed..
2006 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT TRX4 Off Road 4x4, Quad Cab 6.5 Ft Box, 24 Valve 5.9L HO Cummins Turbo Diesel, Automatic, Options Include Power Seat, Reverse Camera, CD Stereo with Auxiliary Input, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control%2
