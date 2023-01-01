Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Dodge Ram 3500

146,827 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2006 Dodge Ram 3500

2006 Dodge Ram 3500

SLT 4x4, 5.9L Diesel, One BC Owner, Immaculate

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Dodge Ram 3500

SLT 4x4, 5.9L Diesel, One BC Owner, Immaculate

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

  1. 1680801763
  2. 1680801763
  3. 1680801763
  4. 1680801764
  5. 1680801764
  6. 1680801764
  7. 1680801764
  8. 1680801763
  9. 1680801763
  10. 1680801764
  11. 1680801764
  12. 1680801764
  13. 1680801764
  14. 1680801764
  15. 1680801764
  16. 1680801765
  17. 1680801765
  18. 1680801765
  19. 1680801765
  20. 1680801762
  21. 1680801765
  22. 1680801765
  23. 1680801765
  24. 1680801761
  25. 1680801761
  26. 1680801761
  27. 1680801765
  28. 1680801763
  29. 1680801761
  30. 1680801763
  31. 1680801763
  32. 1680801762
  33. 1680801762
  34. 1680801762
  35. 1680801762
  36. 1680801762
  37. 1680801762
  38. 1680801762
  39. 1680801762
  40. 1680801762
  41. 1680801763
  42. 1680801763
  43. 1680801761
  44. 1680801761
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
146,827KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9807823
  • Stock #: B3895(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3D7LX38C86G151462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 146,827 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare, Rare, Rare!! One Owner, Local Okanagan 5.9 Cummins Diesel with NO Accident Claims and Only 146,827 Kms.. In Amazing Condition Inside and Out.. The Truck was used for Towing an RV, Never Used For Work, the Only Owner Bought the Truck Right After He Retired in 2005.. We Have the Original Bill Of Sale from Okanagan Dodge, the Original Window Sticker and Service Records..

 

Just Had New Upper and Lower Ball Joints, New Brakes and a Tranny Service Completed..

 

2006 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT TRX4 Off Road 4x4, Quad Cab 6.5 Ft Box, 24 Valve 5.9L HO Cummins Turbo Diesel, Automatic, Options Include Power Seat, Reverse Camera, CD Stereo with Auxiliary Input, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control%2

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2020 RAM 1500 Rebel ...
 51,935 KM
$57,900 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 3500...
 73,972 KM
$73,900 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 3500 Larami...
 199,645 KM
$52,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory