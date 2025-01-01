Menu
2006 Ford F-150

243,287 KM

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing
2006 Ford F-150

FINANCING AVAILABLE

12781961

2006 Ford F-150

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-5191

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
243,287KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTRW14W46KB81076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 243,287 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-5191

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2006 Ford F-150