$8,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2006 Ford F-150
FINANCING AVAILABLE
2006 Ford F-150
FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4
604-593-5191
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
243,287KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTRW14W46KB81076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 243,287 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
2013 Hyundai Sonata GL FINANCING AVAILABLE 86,053 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic FINANCING AVALABLE 110,357 KM $21,998 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Yaris FINANCING AVAILABLE 181,458 KM $8,599 + tax & lic
Email H2H Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group
5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
$8,998
+ taxes & licensing>
H2H Auto Group
604-593-5191
2006 Ford F-150