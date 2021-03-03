Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Ford F-350

272,680 KM

Details Description Features

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2006 Ford F-350

2006 Ford F-350

Lariat LB FX4 4WD EGR DELETE LEATHER SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Ford F-350

Lariat LB FX4 4WD EGR DELETE LEATHER SUNROOF

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 6627362
  2. 6627362
  3. 6627362
  4. 6627362
  5. 6627362
  6. 6627362
  7. 6627362
  8. 6627362
  9. 6627362
  10. 6627362
  11. 6627362
  12. 6627362
  13. 6627362
  14. 6627362
  15. 6627362
  16. 6627362
  17. 6627362
  18. 6627362
  19. 6627362
  20. 6627362
  21. 6627362
  22. 6627362
  23. 6627362
  24. 6627362
  25. 6627362
  26. 6627362
  27. 6627362
  28. 6627362
Contact Seller

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

272,680KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6627362
  • Stock #: 13644
  • VIN: 1FTWW31PX6EC10252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13644
  • Mileage 272,680 KM

Vehicle Description

Take command of the road in the 2006 Ford F-350! Very clean and very well priced! All of the following features are included: front and rear reading lights, a rear step bumper, and much more. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Box liner
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
rear window defogger
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Hubcaps
Crew Cab
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Brush Guard
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Bed Liner
Flare Side
Fully loaded
Flood lights
Adjustable Pedals
Bed Rails
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Custom Conversion
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

2009 Ford Escape 3.0...
 204,840 KM
$7,888 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 3500 Chassi...
 199,912 KM
$57,888 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 3500 LONGHO...
 106,881 KM
$58,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory