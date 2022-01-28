2006 Ford Ranger

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 2 , 4 9 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8247705

8247705 Stock #: 25167

25167 VIN: 1FTYR44U56PA42662

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 182,491 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control CUP HOLDERS Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Interval wipers Trim Cloth Upholstery

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.