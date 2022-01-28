Menu
2006 Ford Ranger

182,491 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
SK Automarket

604-533-1310

Sport SuperCab 4-Door 2WD INSPECTED! FREE BCAA & WRNTY

Location

SK Automarket

19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1

604-533-1310

182,491KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8247705
  • Stock #: 25167
  • VIN: 1FTYR44U56PA42662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,491 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL OR TEXT REG @ 6-0-4-9-9-9-0-2-5-1 FOR INFO & TO CONFIRM LOCATION

VERY NICE FORD RANGER SPORT. THROUGH THE HSOP, FULLY INSPECTED AND READY TO GO. BRAND NEW BRAKES FRONT AND REAR. TIRES HAVE 80% TREAD REMAINING. IT NEEDS NOTHING.

2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS.

We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
Whatever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.

                                            WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES!

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:

-ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE                                                    FINANCE COMPANIES
-IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
-EVERY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION
-EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR SECURITY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT
-EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE
-DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER   FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
-36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY
-A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU
-RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
-MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH   COLUMBIA
-MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION
-COMMITTED CONTRIBUTOR TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC


$495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
CUP HOLDERS
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
Interval wipers
Cloth Upholstery

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

SK Automarket

SK Automarket

19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1

