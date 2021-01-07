Menu
2006 GMC Sierra 1500

95,122 KM

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
SLE 4x4 Heavy Duty, 6.0L V8, Immaculate!! Low Kms!

2006 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4x4 Heavy Duty, 6.0L V8, Immaculate!! Low Kms!

Location

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

95,122KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6518425
  • Stock #: B3539(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1GTGK13U96F106482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 95,122 KM

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..

Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..  

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..     

((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..     

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Rare!! Heavy Duty GMC 1500 in Amazing Condition and It Only Has 95,122 Kms.. Local B.C. Truck That Has Been Very Well Taken Care of..

2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD Heavy Duty SLE 4x4, 6.0L V8, Automatic, Options Include Power Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, CD Stereo, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Package with Slide Out Tow Mirrors and Brake Controller, Box Liner, Color Matching Canopy with Roof Racks, Side Step Bars, Fog Lights, Heavy Duty Suspension, 8 Bolt Polished Aluminum Rims, 2,800 Pound Payload, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio and So Much More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 95,122 Kms..

 

!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!! 

Priced at Only $19,900.00.. Must See!!.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report..

Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

Full Detail..

 

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text: 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3539..

Dealer# 31138.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Warranty Available
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

