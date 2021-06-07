2006 GMC Sierra 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,900 + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 5 1 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7196825

7196825 Stock #: B3614(DL#31138)

B3614(DL#31138) VIN: 1GTHK29D26E179958

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 122,512 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Power Options Power Steering Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain High Output Engine Immobilizer Convenience Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Front Reading Lamps Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.