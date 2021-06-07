Menu
2006 GMC Sierra 2500

122,512 KM

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2006 GMC Sierra 2500

2006 GMC Sierra 2500

SLT 4x4 LBZ Duramax, Leather, Low Kms! Immaculate!

2006 GMC Sierra 2500

SLT 4x4 LBZ Duramax, Leather, Low Kms! Immaculate!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

122,512KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7196825
  • Stock #: B3614(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1GTHK29D26E179958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,512 KM

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..

Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..  

((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))  

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

 

Very Hard to Find LBZ Duramax Diesel in Excellent Condition and Only 122,512 Kms!!  Local Fraser Valley Truck with NO Accident Claims!! Very Well looked After!!

 

2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4x4, Extended Cab, 8.0 Ft Long Box, 6.6L LBZ Duramax Diesel, Allison Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Power Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Trailer Tow Package, Slide Out Tow Mirrors, Bose Sound, CD Stereo, Dual Zone Climate Control, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Mayhem Rims with Near New All Terrain Tires and More.

 

Warranty Available.. Only 122,512 Kms..

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!! 

Priced at Only $39,900.00.. Must See!!  (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report..

Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

Full Detail..

 

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text:

604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3614..

Dealer# 31138. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Power Steering
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Warranty Available
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

1-888-922-7269
