$5,595+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2006 Honda CR-V
SE
2006 Honda CR-V
SE
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$5,595
+ taxes & licensing
Used
322,100KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JHLRD775X6C816813
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 322,100 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2006 Honda CRV SE with the 2.4L DOHC 4 cylinder engine, 5 speed manual transmission, aftermarket JVC radio with am/fm/bluetooth, comes with original Honda table, very clean and well maintained car with 322,100km's
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Seating
Quads / Captains
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales
2006 Jeep Liberty Sport 159,100 KM $5,900 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 3500 Tradesman 70,100 KM $59,990 + tax & lic
2024 RAM Cargo Van 3500 High Roof 159" WB w/Pass Seat 3,200 KM $58,500 + tax & lic
Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
Call Dealer
604-532-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$5,595
+ taxes & licensing
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
604-532-8828
2006 Honda CR-V