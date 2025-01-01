Menu
<p>2006 Honda CRV SE with the 2.4L DOHC 4 cylinder engine, 5 speed manual transmission, aftermarket JVC radio with am/fm/bluetooth, comes with original Honda table, very clean and well maintained car with 322,100kms</p>

2006 Honda CR-V

322,100 KM

$5,595

+ tax & licensing
2006 Honda CR-V

SE

12196705

2006 Honda CR-V

SE

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$5,595

+ taxes & licensing

Used
322,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JHLRD775X6C816813

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 322,100 KM

2006 Honda CRV SE with the 2.4L DOHC 4 cylinder engine, 5 speed manual transmission, aftermarket JVC radio with am/fm/bluetooth, comes with original Honda table, very clean and well maintained car with 322,100km's

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Quads / Captains

CD Player

