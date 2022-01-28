Menu
2006 Mercedes-Benz B200

116,225 KM

Details

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

B200 BLUETOOTH! AUTO! FREE BCAA & WRNTY! IN HOUSE FINANCE!

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

116,225KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8247696
  • Stock #: 25070
  • VIN: WDDFH33X56J082801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,225 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL OR TEXT KARL @ 6-0-4-2-5-0-8-6-4-6 FOR INFO & TO CONFIRM LOCATION

NICE MERCEDES B200. THROUGH THE SHOP, FULLY INSPECTED AND READY TO GO GREAT COMMUTER CAR, FUEL EFFICENT TOO! 

2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS.

We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
Whatever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.

                                            WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES!

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:

-ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE                                                   FINANCE COMPANIES
-IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
-EVERY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION
-EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR SECURITY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT
-EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE
-DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER   FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
-36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY
-A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU
-RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
-MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH   COLUMBIA
-MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION
-COMMITTED CONTRIBUTOR TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC
$495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Interval wipers
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Cloth Upholstery

