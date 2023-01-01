$63,800+ tax & licensing
2006 Mercedes-Benz G500
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Mercedes-Benz G500
48,000 Kms
Obsidian Black
Stock#3954
This Mercedes-Benz G500 comes to us in excellent condition with just over 48,000 kilomteres. Sporting a Obsidian Black Metallic exterior and a Black leather interior which gives this SUV an very elegant look. Equipped with standard features as heated front and rear seats, sunroof, front, rear and central locking differentials, front bush bar and front and rear parking sensors.
Powering this G500 is Mercedes’ M113 5.0L V8 engine which produces 292 Horsepower and 336 LB-FT of torque. This power is transferred via a 5-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels.
This G-Wagon was originally delivered in Japan and has been brought to Canada by us. It has been freshly serviced and inspected and is in exceptional shape ready for it’s next owner.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
Vehicle Features
