2006 Mercedes-Benz G500

48,000 KM

$63,800

+ tax & licensing
$63,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

2006 Mercedes-Benz G500

2006 Mercedes-Benz G500

2006 Mercedes-Benz G500

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

$63,800

+ taxes & licensing

48,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9637657
  • Stock #: 3954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Mercedes-Benz G500
48,000 Kms
Obsidian Black
Stock#3954

This Mercedes-Benz G500 comes to us in excellent condition with just over 48,000 kilomteres. Sporting a Obsidian Black Metallic exterior and a Black leather interior which gives this SUV an very elegant look. Equipped with standard features as heated front and rear seats, sunroof, front, rear and central locking differentials, front bush bar and front and rear parking sensors.

Powering this G500 is Mercedes’ M113 5.0L V8 engine which produces 292 Horsepower and 336 LB-FT of torque. This power is transferred via a 5-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels.

This G-Wagon was originally delivered in Japan and has been brought to Canada by us. It has been freshly serviced and inspected and is in exceptional shape ready for it’s next owner.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof

