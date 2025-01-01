Menu
2006 Toyota Corolla

236,056 KM

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing
2006 Toyota Corolla

2006 Toyota Corolla

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-5191

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
236,056KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E76C664870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 236,056 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

