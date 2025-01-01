Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Toyota Corolla

181,422 KM

Details Features

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Toyota Corolla

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
13068115

2006 Toyota Corolla

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
181,422KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E16C656781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,422 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2010 Dodge Charger SXT FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2010 Dodge Charger SXT FINANCING AVAILABLE 171,486 KM $7,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE 149,736 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2012 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE 181,436 KM $11,559 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,998

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2006 Toyota Corolla