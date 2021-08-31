Menu
2006 Toyota Corolla

233,431 KM

Details

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2006 Toyota Corolla

2006 Toyota Corolla

LE Automatic, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Extra Clean

2006 Toyota Corolla

LE Automatic, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Extra Clean

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

233,431KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7659478
  • Stock #: B3658(DL#321138)
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E56C662728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 233,431 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean!! Local Langley, One Family Owned Corolla with No Accident Declarations!! In Excellent Condition Inside and Out!!

2006 Toyota Corolla LE Sedan, 1.8L 4 Cyl, Automatic, Options Include Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Alpine Stereo with Bluetooth and USB/Auxiliary Inputs, Remote Start, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels with Near New Tires and More!!

 

Warranty Available.. 233,431 Well Take Care of Kms.. 

 

All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report..

Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

Full Detail..

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text: 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3658..

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Sun/Moonroof

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

