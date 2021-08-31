2006 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,900 + taxes & licensing 2 3 3 , 4 3 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7659478

7659478 Stock #: B3658(DL#321138)

B3658(DL#321138) VIN: 2T1BR32E56C662728

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 233,431 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Additional Features Wheel Covers Wheel Locks Transmission Overdrive Switch Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.