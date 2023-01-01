Menu
2006 Toyota Matrix

183,965 KM

Details Description Features

SK Automarket

604-533-1310

2006 Toyota Matrix

2006 Toyota Matrix

2WD SUPER CLEAN! INSPECTED! FREE BCAA & WRNTY

2006 Toyota Matrix

2WD SUPER CLEAN! INSPECTED! FREE BCAA & WRNTY

Location

SK Automarket

19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1

604-533-1310

183,965KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10424028
  • Stock #: 26394
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E26C590760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,965 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL OR TEXT KARL @ 6-0-4-2-5-0-8-6-4-6 FOR INFO & TO CONFIRM WHICH LOCATION.

BEAUTIFUL TOYOTA MATRIX IN GREAT SHAPE. THROUGH THE SHOP, FULLY INSPECTED AND READY TO GO. NEW FRONT BRAKES, NEW BATTERY, TIRES ARE IN GREAT SHAPE, IT NEEDS NOTHING! CLEAN AND READY TO GO.

2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS.

We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
Whatever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.

                                            WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES!

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:

-ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE                                                                                                                      FINANCE COMPANIES.
-IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
-EVERY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION.
-EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR SECURITY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT.
-EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE.
-DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER   FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
-40 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY.
-A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU.
-RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
-MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH   COLUMBIA.
-MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION.
-COMMITTED CONTRIBUTOR TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC.
$495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Interval wipers

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
CUP HOLDERS
Cloth Upholstery

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

SK Automarket

SK Automarket

19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1

604-533-1310

