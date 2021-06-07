Menu
2007 BMW 650i

117,875 KM

Details Description

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

2007 BMW 650i

2007 BMW 650i

i CONVERTIBLE 4.8L V8 RWD LEATHER NAVI 117KM

2007 BMW 650i

i CONVERTIBLE 4.8L V8 RWD LEATHER NAVI 117KM

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

117,875KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7244558
  • Stock #: 13898
  • VIN: WBAEK13587CN80732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 117,875 KM

Vehicle Description

Outstanding design defines the 2007 BMW 650i! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! This 2 door, 4 passenger convertible still has less than 120,000 kilometers! Top features include a power convertible top, front dual-zone air conditioning, a headlight cleaning system, and power front seats. BMW made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

