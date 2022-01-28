2007 Chevrolet Express

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 8 , 1 2 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8176993

8176993 Stock #: 24946

24946 VIN: 1GNFG15T971192142

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 198,122 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats CUP HOLDERS Exterior Towing Package Chrome Wheels Interval wipers Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trim Cloth Upholstery

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.