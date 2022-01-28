Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Chevrolet Express

198,122 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

SK Automarket

604-533-1310

Contact Seller
2007 Chevrolet Express

2007 Chevrolet Express

LS 1500 8 PASS. (12) INSPECTED! FREE BCAA & WRNTY!

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Chevrolet Express

LS 1500 8 PASS. (12) INSPECTED! FREE BCAA & WRNTY!

Location

SK Automarket

19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1

604-533-1310

  1. 8176993
  2. 8176993
  3. 8176993
  4. 8176993
  5. 8176993
  6. 8176993
  7. 8176993
  8. 8176993
  9. 8176993
  10. 8176993
  11. 8176993
  12. 8176993
  13. 8176993
  14. 8176993
  15. 8176993
  16. 8176993
  17. 8176993
  18. 8176993
  19. 8176993
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

198,122KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8176993
  • Stock #: 24946
  • VIN: 1GNFG15T971192142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 198,122 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL OR TEXT KARL AT 6-0-4-2-5-0-8-6-4-6 FOR INFO OR TO CONFIRM LOCATION

NICE CHEVROLET EXPRESS 1500 PASSENGER VAN. CURRENTLY HAS SEATS FOR 8 BUT IF YOU ADDED A THE THIRD ROW BENCH YOU CAN FIT 12. THROUGH THE SHOP, FULLY INSPECTED AND READY TO GO.
1 OWNER, LOCAL VAN, NO ACCIDENTS. NEW TRANSMISSION (10,000 KM AGO) GREAT SHAPE INSIDE AND OUT, IT NEEDS NOTHING. 

2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS.

We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
Whatever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.

                                            WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES!

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:

-ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE                                                   FINANCE COMPANIES
-IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
-EVERY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION
-EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR SECURITY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT
-EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE
-DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER   FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
-36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY
-A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU
-RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
-MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH   COLUMBIA
-MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION
-COMMITTED CONTRIBUTOR TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC


$495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
CUP HOLDERS
Towing Package
Chrome Wheels
Interval wipers
CD Player
Cloth Upholstery

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From SK Automarket

2006 Pontiac G6 *RAR...
 156,116 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Silve...
 222,618 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2006 Nissan Frontier...
 227,355 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email SK Automarket

SK Automarket

SK Automarket

19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-1310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory