Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

269,988 KM

Details Description Features

$10,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,488

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Next Generation LT S/C LB 4.8L V8 4WD Z71 XD WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Next Generation LT S/C LB 4.8L V8 4WD Z71 XD WHEELS

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 6643016
  2. 6643016
  3. 6643016
  4. 6643016
  5. 6643016
  6. 6643016
  7. 6643016
  8. 6643016
  9. 6643016
  10. 6643016
Contact Seller

$10,488

+ taxes & licensing

269,988KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6643016
  • Stock #: 13675
  • VIN: 1GCEK19C37Z623363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13675
  • Mileage 269,988 KM

Vehicle Description

Take command of the road in the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Next Generation! The safety you need and the features you want at a great price! This 4 door, 6 passenger truck provides exceptional value! The following features are included: front and rear reading lights, a front bench seat, and air conditioning. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
cassette player
Box liner
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Anti-Theft
rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating
short box
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Brush Guard
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Bed Liner
Flare Side
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Leatherette Interior
Dutch Doors
Bed Rails
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

2015 RAM 1500 SLT 4W...
 85,940 KM
$31,888 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 3500...
 102,830 KM
$67,488 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Ram 3500 ...
 198,968 KM
$30,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory