2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Active Handling Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Traction Control System Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Rear Air & Heat Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Tow Package Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Tow Hitch Receiver Door Map Pockets Halogen Headlamps Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights tinted windows cassette player Box liner Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player Trip Computer Satellite Radio Digital clock Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio Powertrain All Wheel Drive Security Anti-Theft Windows rear window defogger Privacy Glass Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Seating Reclining Seats Bench Seating

Additional Features short box All Equipped Backup Sensor Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors Auto Dimming Mirrors Anti-Starter Brush Guard Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Bed Liner Flare Side Flood lights Cloth Interior Leatherette Interior Dutch Doors Bed Rails Illuminated Visor Mirror Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.