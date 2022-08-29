Menu
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

250,295 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

LTZ Z71 4x4, Crew, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats!

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

LTZ Z71 4x4, Crew, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

250,295KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9134293
  Stock #: B3797(DL#31138)
  VIN: 1GCHK23K27F549700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 250,295 KM

Vehicle Description

Over $2,400 Just Spent on Maintenance Including Ball Joints, Brake Rotors, Exhaust Manifold, Spark Plugs, Drive Belts, Wheel Alignment and More..

 

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ Z71 4x4, Crew Cab 6.5 Ft Box, 6.0L V8 Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Power Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Power Pedals, Rear Sensors, Trailer Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller and Slide Out Tow Mirrors, CD Stereo with Auxiliary Input, Satellite Radio, Dual Zone Climate Control, Factory Remote Start, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner and More..

 

This truck does have some body rust showing in different areas but runs and drives Great!! The Interior is in Excellent Condition as Well..

 

Warranty Available.. 250,295 Kms..

 

!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!! 

Priced at Only $13,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report..

Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

Full Detail..

 

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Fall Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays Until September !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text:

604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC..

 

Stock# B3797..  

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
SiriusXM Radio
Telematics

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

