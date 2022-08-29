$13,900+ tax & licensing
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
LTZ Z71 4x4, Crew, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats!
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9134293
- Stock #: B3797(DL#31138)
- VIN: 1GCHK23K27F549700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 250,295 KM
Vehicle Description
Over $2,400 Just Spent on Maintenance Including Ball Joints, Brake Rotors, Exhaust Manifold, Spark Plugs, Drive Belts, Wheel Alignment and More..
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ Z71 4x4, Crew Cab 6.5 Ft Box, 6.0L V8 Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Power Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Power Pedals, Rear Sensors, Trailer Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller and Slide Out Tow Mirrors, CD Stereo with Auxiliary Input, Satellite Radio, Dual Zone Climate Control, Factory Remote Start, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner and More..
This truck does have some body rust showing in different areas but runs and drives Great!! The Interior is in Excellent Condition as Well..
Warranty Available.. 250,295 Kms..
!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $13,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Fall Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays Until September !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC..
Stock# B3797..
Dealer# 31138..
Vehicle Features
