2007 Chevrolet Silverado

2500HD Next Generation LT Z71 4WD 6.6L DURAMAX DIESEL LEATHER TUNED DELET

2007 Chevrolet Silverado

2500HD Next Generation LT Z71 4WD 6.6L DURAMAX DIESEL LEATHER TUNED DELET

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$30,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 184,500KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4395750
  • Stock #: 12654
  • VIN: 1GCHK296X7E583917
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Cream
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Take command of the road in the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Next Generation! Very clean and very well priced! This 4 door, 6 passenger truck provides exceptional value! Top features include air conditioning, a front bench seat, tilt steering wheel, and more. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Package
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
  • Bench Seating
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Sliding Window
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • short box
  • All Equipped
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Bed Liner
  • Flood lights
  • Bed Rails
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

