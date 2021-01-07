Menu
2007 Chrysler 300

64,299 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2007 Chrysler 300

2007 Chrysler 300

300C SRT8, 6.1L V8, Only 64,299 Kms. Immaculate!!

2007 Chrysler 300

300C SRT8, 6.1L V8, Only 64,299 Kms. Immaculate!!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

64,299KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6450486
  • Stock #: B3485(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 2C3LA73WX7H839232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,299 KM

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..

Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..  

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..       

((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..   

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Only 64,299 Kms.!! RARE, Immaculate 300C SRT8!! Local Fraser Valley Car.. Very Well Taken Care of and Has Not Been Abused..

 

2007 Chrysler 300C SRT8, 6.1L V8 with 425 H.P., Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Brembo Brakes, Navigation, Power Sunroof, DVD, Reverse Sensors, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Premium Sound System with Kicker SRT Sub, Dual Zone Climate Control, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Information Center, Fog Lights, 20 Inch Wheels, Airaid Cold Air Intake and So Much More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 64,299 Kms..

 

!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!! 

Priced at Only $21,900.00.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report..

Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

Full Detail..

 

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text: 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3485..

Dealer# 31138.  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Adjustable Pedals
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

