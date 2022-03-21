Menu
2007 Dodge Ram 3500

292,286 KM

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2007 Dodge Ram 3500

2007 Dodge Ram 3500

Laramie 4x4, Diesel Dually, BC Truck, One Owner

2007 Dodge Ram 3500

Laramie 4x4, Diesel Dually, BC Truck, One Owner

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

292,286KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8930458
  Stock #: B3783(DL#31138)
  VIN: 3D7MX48A77G825532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 292,286 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Local BC, Dually Diesel Ram Truck.. Over $3000.00 Just Spent on Maintenance Including New Brakes, New Tie Rod and Drag Links, New Rad, Oil Change and Inspection..

Original Owner Said He Had a New Turbo Installed in 2021 at Pro Diesel in Kamloops and a New ECM Installed in 2020 at Penticton Dodge.. Also 6 Near New Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac All Terrain Tries.. 

 

2007 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie 4x4, Quad Cab, Dual Rear Wheels, 8 Ft. Box, 6.7L Cummins Diesel, Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Power Seats, Diesel Exhaust Brake, Tow Package with Slide Fold Out Tow Mirrors, Bluetooth, CD Stereo with Infinity Audio System, Satellite Radio, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power Pedals, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Side Step Bars, Box Matt, Fog Lights and So Much More..

 

Warranty Available.. 292,286 Kms..

 

!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $29,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Summer Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3783..  

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Turbocharged

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

