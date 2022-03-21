$29,900+ tax & licensing
2007 Dodge Ram 3500
Laramie 4x4, Diesel Dually, BC Truck, One Owner
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: B3783(DL#31138)
- VIN: 3D7MX48A77G825532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 292,286 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Local BC, Dually Diesel Ram Truck.. Over $3000.00 Just Spent on Maintenance Including New Brakes, New Tie Rod and Drag Links, New Rad, Oil Change and Inspection..
Original Owner Said He Had a New Turbo Installed in 2021 at Pro Diesel in Kamloops and a New ECM Installed in 2020 at Penticton Dodge.. Also 6 Near New Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac All Terrain Tries..
2007 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie 4x4, Quad Cab, Dual Rear Wheels, 8 Ft. Box, 6.7L Cummins Diesel, Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Power Seats, Diesel Exhaust Brake, Tow Package with Slide Fold Out Tow Mirrors, Bluetooth, CD Stereo with Infinity Audio System, Satellite Radio, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power Pedals, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Side Step Bars, Box Matt, Fog Lights and So Much More..
Warranty Available.. 292,286 Kms..
Vehicle Features
