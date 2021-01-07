Menu
2007 Ford Edge

120,756 KM

Details Description Features

$8,788

+ tax & licensing
$8,788

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

2007 Ford Edge

2007 Ford Edge

SEL FWD PWR GROUP A/C HEATED SEATS 120KM

2007 Ford Edge

SEL FWD PWR GROUP A/C HEATED SEATS 120KM

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$8,788

+ taxes & licensing

120,756KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6507151
  • Stock #: 13632
  • VIN: 2FMDK38CX7BB57731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13632
  • Mileage 120,756 KM

Vehicle Description

Take command of the road in the 2007 Ford Edge! It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! This model accommodates 5 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: a leather steering wheel, power door mirrors, and cruise control. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 250 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Anti-Theft
rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Brush Guard
Flare Side
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Leatherette Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

