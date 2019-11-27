20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
+ taxes & licensing
Step into the 2007 Ford Ranger! Comprehensive style mixed with all around versatility makes it an outstanding choice! All of the following features are included: variably intermittent wipers, a front bench seat, and a split folding rear seat. It features a standard transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a 3 liter 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4