Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Ford Ranger

Sport S/C 3.0L 5SPD MANUAL

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford Ranger

Sport S/C 3.0L 5SPD MANUAL

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 4385925
  2. 4385925
  3. 4385925
  4. 4385925
  5. 4385925
  6. 4385925
  7. 4385925
  8. 4385925
  9. 4385925
  10. 4385925
  11. 4385925
  12. 4385925
  13. 4385925
  14. 4385925
  15. 4385925
  16. 4385925
  17. 4385925
  18. 4385925
  19. 4385925
  20. 4385925
  21. 4385925
  22. 4385925
Contact Seller

$8,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 227,140KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4385925
  • Stock #: 12653
  • VIN: 1FTYR44U27PA55029
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door

Step into the 2007 Ford Ranger! Comprehensive style mixed with all around versatility makes it an outstanding choice! All of the following features are included: variably intermittent wipers, a front bench seat, and a split folding rear seat. It features a standard transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a 3 liter 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

2011 Lexus RX 350 3....
 55,690 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 Lari...
 79,829 KM
$36,888 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 136,320 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Send A Message