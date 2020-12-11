+ taxes & licensing
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Come test drive this 2007 Honda Civic! A great car and a great value! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan provides exceptional value! Honda prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: variably intermittent wipers, telescoping steering wheel, and remote keyless entry. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
