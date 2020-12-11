Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Honda Civic

208,812 KM

Details Description Features

$6,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2007 Honda Civic

2007 Honda Civic

LX AUTOMATIC PWR GROUP A/C INCL SNOWTIRES

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda Civic

LX AUTOMATIC PWR GROUP A/C INCL SNOWTIRES

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 6339410
  2. 6339410
  3. 6339410
  4. 6339410
  5. 6339410
  6. 6339410
  7. 6339410
  8. 6339410
  9. 6339410
  10. 6339410
  11. 6339410
  12. 6339410
  13. 6339410
  14. 6339410
  15. 6339410
  16. 6339410
  17. 6339410
  18. 6339410
  19. 6339410
Contact Seller

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

208,812KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6339410
  • Stock #: 13549
  • VIN: 2HGFA16567H032247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13549
  • Mileage 208,812 KM

Vehicle Description

Come test drive this 2007 Honda Civic! A great car and a great value! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan provides exceptional value! Honda prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: variably intermittent wipers, telescoping steering wheel, and remote keyless entry. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Anti-Theft
rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Flare Side
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

2006 Ford Freestyle ...
 117,930 KM
$5,588 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Ridgeline...
 120,936 KM
$24,888 + tax & lic
2006 Subaru Forester...
 174,912 KM
$6,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory