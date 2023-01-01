Menu
2007 Honda Fit

209,325 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

SK Automarket

604-533-1310

NEW BRAKES! PWR. GRP. INSPECTED! FREE BCAA & WRNTY! IN-HOUSE FINANCE IT!

Location

SK Automarket

19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1

604-533-1310

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

209,325KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9851270
  • Stock #: 25324
  • VIN: JHMGD384X7S816903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,325 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL OR TEXT KARL @ 6-0-4-2-5-0-8-6-4-6 FOR INFO & TO CONFIRM WHICH LOCATION.

NICE HONDA FIT WITH NEW BRAKES. AUTOMATIC WITH POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS. THROUGH THE SHOP, FULLY INSPECTED AND READY TO GO. SUPER RELIABLE AND FUEL EFFICIENT TOO! 

2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS.

We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
Whatever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.

                                            WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES!

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:

-ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE                                                                                                                      FINANCE COMPANIES.
-IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
-EVERY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION.
-EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR SECURITY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT.
-EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE.
-DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER   FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
-40 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY.
-A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU.
-RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
-MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH   COLUMBIA.
-MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION.
-COMMITTED CONTRIBUTOR TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC.
$495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Interval wipers

Trim

Cloth Upholstery

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

