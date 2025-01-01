Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Honda Odyssey

177,669 KM

Details Features

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Honda Odyssey

EX-L FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
12926855

2007 Honda Odyssey

EX-L FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
177,669KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNRL38667B504850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,669 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2013 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Langley, BC
2013 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE 179,682 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Kia Soul FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Langley, BC
2011 Kia Soul FINANCING AVAILABLE 102,033 KM $7,599 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA2 FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Langley, BC
2011 Mazda MAZDA2 FINANCING AVAILABLE 162,047 KM $7,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,998

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2007 Honda Odyssey