<p>2007 Infinity QX56 4WD 4dr 8-passenger with the 5.6L v8 engine, automatic, leather heating front and rear seats, power front seats, reverse camera, rear entertainment system, and many more features</p>

2007 Infiniti QX56

183,300 KM

$15,550

$15,550
2007 Infiniti QX56

12247651

2007 Infiniti QX56

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$15,550

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N3AA08C07N805190

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,300 KM

2007 Infinity QX56 4WD 4dr 8-passenger with the 5.6L v8 engine, automatic, leather heating front and rear seats, power front seats, reverse camera, rear entertainment system, and many more features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-XXXX

604-532-8828

$15,550

+ taxes & licensing

2007 Infiniti QX56