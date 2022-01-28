Menu
2007 Lexus GX 470

182,457 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2007 Lexus GX 470

2007 Lexus GX 470

Ultra Premium * Mark Levinson, Sunroof*

2007 Lexus GX 470

Ultra Premium * Mark Levinson, Sunroof*

Location

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

182,457KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8164417
  • Stock #: RT1139A
  • VIN: JTJBT20X670131806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nautical Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 182,457 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

