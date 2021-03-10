2007 Lexus SC 430

+ taxes & licensing
604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Evoking a color combination reminiscent of history’s classic convertibles, the 2007 SC Pebble Beach Edition features a cream pearlescent exterior paint called Starfire Pearl, with a passionate Pimento Red leather interior and black birds-eye maple wood trim. With only 400 slated for production, this new Pebble Beach Edition SC will be in limited supply.
While sharing the unique styling cues and refined interior trim found in all Lexus models, the new Pebble Beach SC includes special-edition brushed-chrome badging on the front fenders and center console; a Pimento red Pebble Beach logo is embroidered on black carpeted floor mats to complement the interior. The hardtop convertible also features aggressive 18-inch G-Spider alloy wheels, a sleek rear spoiler, and either run-flat summer or run-flat all-season tires.
Since its debut as the first retractable hardtop in the premium luxury segment, one of the SC 430’s most notable features has been its ability to stow the roof within the confines of its trunk in a meager 25 seconds, while still maintaining enough room for luggage. This is accomplished without latches, catches, snaps or covers. When the top is up, it defies traditional convertible logic by remaining solid, secure and weatherproof.
Beneath its striking exterior, the rear-wheel-drive SC 430 is propelled by a 288-horsepower, DOHC, 4.3-liter V8 engine with Variable Valve Timing with intelligence (VVT-i), while still achieving 19 mpg city/25 mpg highway and ULEV II emissions certification. The powerful V8 is mated to a six-speed sequential-shift ECT-i transmission to attain a 0-60 time of 5.8 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 149 mph.
A number of new features are present on all 2007 SC 430s, including driver and front passenger knee airbags, which complement the standard dual front airbags and front-seat-mounted side airbags. The knee airbags are in addition to a new front-passenger occupant-detection sensor and a fully concealed uniblade front windshield wiper.
Daytime running lights, fog lamps and projector High-Intensity Discharge (HID) headlights are among the illumination features highlighted by Adaptive Front lighting System (AFS) headlights, which help better illuminate a turn as the driver steers into it. The SC 430 also includes an Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist, traction control (TRAC) and Vehicle Stability Control (VSC).
For a truly extraordinary auditory experience, Lexus has partnered with Mark Levinsonâ – designers of the ultimate in custom home audio systems – to create a sound system available exclusively in Lexus vehicles. The SC 430 contains a Mark Levinson® Premium Sound System with a seven-channel DSP 240-watt amplifier, nine strategically placed speakers and a six-disc in-dash CD changer. An Automatic Sound Levelizer (ASL) system automatically adjusts when the top is lowered to compensate for the change in acoustics and ambient noise levels and returns to its original levels when the top is raised. This lends to a sound quality that truly mimics a live performance. The sound system is integrated with a DVD-based Lexus Navigation System with voice command that allows hands-free use.
VSA Dealer # 31259
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact Rob@Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2