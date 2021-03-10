2007 Lexus SC 430

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 7 4 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Red Leather

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 99,741 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player CD Changer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Navigation System Wheel Locks Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convertible Hardtop Knee Air Bag Headlights-Auto-Leveling

