2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK 55 AMG

2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK63
81,000 Kilometres
Designo Mystic White
Stock#2301

This extremely rare Mercedes CLK63 AMG Coupe comes to us with just over 81,000 kilometres. Sporting a Designo Mystic white exterior and a black leather interior, this Benz has just the right colour combination. Factory optioned with speed sensitive power steering (vario steering), parktronic system, memory package, multi-contour front seats (left and right), bi-xenon headlights with curvelight feature and rear power sunshade.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Powering this coupe is the legendary AMG M156 6.2L V8 producing a staggering 475 horsepower and 465 LB-FT of torque. This launches this pillarless coupe to 60 mph in just under 4 seconds, while the AMG exhaust roars away.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Not available for the North American market except in the Black series, this CLK63 is a fraction of the cost but not nearly a fraction of the fun. Quite possibly the only one in North America, this is an exceptional example waiting for its next caretaker.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Originally delivered in Japan, this Mercedes has been brought over by us to be enjoyed by the North American market. It has been fully inspected, serviced and B.C registered for its next owner to enjoy. This CLK also qualifies for collector car status for cheaper insurance.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing.

You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

82,000 KM

Coupe

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

C110-6286 203 St, Langley, BC V2Y 3S1

604-764-7225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
82,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDB2093771F222301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

C110-6286 203 St, Langley, BC V2Y 3S1

604-764-7225

