2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK 55 AMG
Coupe
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
C110-6286 203 St, Langley, BC V2Y 3S1
604-764-7225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 82,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK63
81,000 Kilometres
Designo Mystic White
Stock#2301
This extremely rare Mercedes CLK63 AMG Coupe comes to us with just over 81,000 kilometres. Sporting a Designo Mystic white exterior and a black leather interior, this Benz has just the right colour combination. Factory optioned with speed sensitive power steering (vario steering), parktronic system, memory package, multi-contour front seats (left and right), bi-xenon headlights with curvelight feature and rear power sunshade.
Powering this coupe is the legendary AMG M156 6.2L V8 producing a staggering 475 horsepower and 465 LB-FT of torque. This launches this pillarless coupe to 60 mph in just under 4 seconds, while the AMG exhaust roars away.
Not available for the North American market except in the Black series, this CLK63 is a fraction of the cost but not nearly a fraction of the fun. Quite possibly the only one in North America, this is an exceptional example waiting for its next caretaker.
Originally delivered in Japan, this Mercedes has been brought over by us to be enjoyed by the North American market. It has been fully inspected, serviced and B.C registered for its next owner to enjoy. This CLK also qualifies for collector car status for cheaper insurance.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing.
You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
