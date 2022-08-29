Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK 55 AMG

82,000 KM

Details Description Features

$49,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK 55 AMG

2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK 55 AMG

CLK63

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK 55 AMG

CLK63

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

82,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9088090
  • Stock #: 2301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK63
81,000 Kilometres
Designo Mystic White
Stock#2301

This extremely rage Mercedes CLK63 AMG Coupe comes to us with just over 81,000 kilometres. Sporting a Designo Mystic white exterior and a black leather interior, this Benz has just the right colour combination. Factory optioned with heated seats, front and rear parking sensors, rear sunshade and A/C.

Powering this coupe is a 6.2L V8 producing a staggering 475 horsepower and 465 LB-FT of torque. This launches this subtle coupe to 60 mph in just under 4 seconds, while the AMG exhaust rumbles all the way.

Not available for the North American market except in the Black series, this CLK63 is possibly the only one in Canada and is in exceptional condition waiting for its next enthusiast.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing.

You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

CLK63
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars

2007 Mercedes-Benz C...
 82,000 KM
$49,800 + tax & lic
2005 Mercedes-Benz E...
 113,000 KM
$31,800 + tax & lic
2001 Volkswagen Beet...
 102,000 KM
$79,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

Call Dealer

604-764-XXXX

(click to show)

604-764-7225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory