2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK 55 AMG
CLK63
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 82,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK63
81,000 Kilometres
Designo Mystic White
This extremely rage Mercedes CLK63 AMG Coupe comes to us with just over 81,000 kilometres. Sporting a Designo Mystic white exterior and a black leather interior, this Benz has just the right colour combination. Factory optioned with heated seats, front and rear parking sensors, rear sunshade and A/C.
Powering this coupe is a 6.2L V8 producing a staggering 475 horsepower and 465 LB-FT of torque. This launches this subtle coupe to 60 mph in just under 4 seconds, while the AMG exhaust rumbles all the way.
Not available for the North American market except in the Black series, this CLK63 is possibly the only one in Canada and is in exceptional condition waiting for its next enthusiast.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing.
You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Vehicle Features
