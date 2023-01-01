Menu
2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

84,080 KM

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

6.3L AMG *NAV, PARKTRONIC, SUNROOF*

2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

6.3L AMG *NAV, PARKTRONIC, SUNROOF*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

84,080KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9927329
  Stock #: RC1247
  VIN: WDDDJ77X87A108158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridium Silver Metal
  • Interior Colour BLACK ANTHRACITE LEATHER
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 84,080 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this Local Two Owner Very Low Km's 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 6.3L AMG with lots of style and tons of features including Power Sunroof, Parktronic and the AMG Package. This is definitely something you don't want to miss out on!

 

The 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 6.3L AMG has a variety of features including:

 

BRAND NEW TIRES

PARKTRONIC SYSTEM

STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS

HARMAN KARDON AUDIO SYSTEM

SUNROOF

NAVIGATION SYSTEM

BI-XENON HEADLIGHT

AMG 19" SPOKED WHEELS

CD CHANGER

KEYLESS  GO

HEATED / COOLED HEATED

POWER REAR WINDOW SHADE

DESIGNO ALCANTARA ANTHRACITE ROOF INTERIOR TRIM

FOG LAMPS

Active Suspension System

GARAGE DOOR OPENER

Electronic Stability Control

LEATHER WRAP STEERING WHEEL

DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL

CRUISE CONTROL

POWER TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL

HANDSFREE COMMUNICATIONS

DUAL POWER SEATS

3 POSITION MEMORY SEATS WITH LUMBAR

REAR HEATED SEATS

POWER GROUP

AND MUCH MUCH MORE!!

 

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

 

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

 

1998 Fraser Highway

 

Langley BC

 

V3A 4E2

 

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

 

VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Cell Phone Hookup
Active suspension
Sun/Moonroof

Buy From Home Available

Email Autoworld

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

