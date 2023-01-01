$26,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-510-7227
2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
6.3L AMG *NAV, PARKTRONIC, SUNROOF*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9927329
- Stock #: RC1247
- VIN: WDDDJ77X87A108158
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridium Silver Metal
- Interior Colour BLACK ANTHRACITE LEATHER
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 84,080 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this Local Two Owner Very Low Km's 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 6.3L AMG with lots of style and tons of features including Power Sunroof, Parktronic and the AMG Package. This is definitely something you don't want to miss out on!
The 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 6.3L AMG has a variety of features including:
BRAND NEW TIRES
PARKTRONIC SYSTEM
STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS
HARMAN KARDON AUDIO SYSTEM
SUNROOF
NAVIGATION SYSTEM
BI-XENON HEADLIGHT
AMG 19" SPOKED WHEELS
CD CHANGER
KEYLESS GO
HEATED / COOLED HEATED
POWER REAR WINDOW SHADE
DESIGNO ALCANTARA ANTHRACITE ROOF INTERIOR TRIM
FOG LAMPS
Active Suspension System
GARAGE DOOR OPENER
Electronic Stability Control
LEATHER WRAP STEERING WHEEL
DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL
HANDSFREE COMMUNICATIONS
DUAL POWER SEATS
3 POSITION MEMORY SEATS WITH LUMBAR
REAR HEATED SEATS
POWER GROUP
AND MUCH MUCH MORE!!
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
1998 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autoworld
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.