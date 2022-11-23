Menu
2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

91,000 KM

$58,800

+ tax & licensing
$58,800

+ taxes & licensing

2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

R63

2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

R63

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,800

+ taxes & licensing

91,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9383317
  Stock #: 4997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Mercedes-Benz R63
90,800 Kilometres
Iridium Silver
Stock#4997

This extremely rare Mercedes R63 AMG crossover comes to us with just over 90,000 kilometres. Sporting a Iridium Silver exterior and Black leather interior, this van has just the right colour combination. Factory optioned with speed sensitive power steering (vario steering), parktronic system, memory package, multi-contour front seats (left and right), bi-xenon headlights with curvelight feature, panoramic roof, and much more.

Powering this crossover is the legendary AMG M156 6.2L V8 producing a staggering 503 horsepower and 465 LB-FT of torque. This power is transferred through a 7-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels via Mercedes' 4matic all-wheel drive system.

Originally delivered in Japan, this Mercedes has been brought over by us to be enjoyed by the North American market. It has been fully inspected, serviced and B.C registered for its next owner to enjoy. The R63 is one of the rarest Mercedes-Benz ever produced and with approximately 322 made worldwide which of only 84 were the short-wheel base.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing.

You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

