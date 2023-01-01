$59,800+ tax & licensing
2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class
R63
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$59,800
- Listing ID: 9646396
- Stock #: 2691
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 41,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Mercedes-Benz R63 AMG
41,000 Kms
Obsidian Black
Stock#2691
This extremely rare Mercedes R63 AMG crossover comes to us with just over 41,000 kilometres. Sporting an Obsidian Black exterior and Black leather interior, this crossover has just the right colour combination. Factory optioned with speed sensitive power steering (vario steering), parktronic system, memory package, multi-contour front seats (left and right), panoramic roof, and much more.
Powering this crossover is the legendary AMG M156 6.2L V8 producing a staggering 503 horsepower and 465 LB-FT of torque. This power is transferred through a 7-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels via Mercedes’ 4matic all-wheel drive system.
Originally delivered in Japan, this Mercedes has been brought over by us to be enjoyed by the North American market. It has been fully inspected, serviced and B.C registered for its next owner to enjoy. The R63 is one of the rarest Mercedes-Benz ever produced and with approximately 322 made worldwide which of only 84 were the short-wheel base.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
Vehicle Features
