<p>2007 Porsche 911 </p><p>price+$895 Doc Fee+tax</p><p>Contact dealer for extended warranty</p>

2007 Porsche 911

72,541 KM

$119,995

+ tax & licensing
2007 Porsche 911

2dr Cpe Turbo

12377871

2007 Porsche 911

2dr Cpe Turbo

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$119,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,541KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0AD29907S784846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 72,541 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Porsche 911 

price+$895 Doc Fee+tax

Contact dealer for extended warranty

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Active suspension
Sun/Moonroof

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

$119,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2007 Porsche 911