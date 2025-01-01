$119,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2007 Porsche 911
2dr Cpe Turbo
2007 Porsche 911
2dr Cpe Turbo
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$119,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,541KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0AD29907S784846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 72,541 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Porsche 911
price+$895 Doc Fee+tax
Contact dealer for extended warranty
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Active suspension
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autoworld
2007 Porsche 911 2dr Cpe Turbo 72,541 KM $119,995 + tax & lic
2017 MINI Cooper S 3dr 38,500 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
2006 Lexus GS 430 Ultra Premium *Sunroof, Mark Levinson, V8* 119,620 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Autoworld
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
Call Dealer
604-510-XXXX(click to show)
$119,995
+ taxes & licensing
Autoworld
604-510-7227
2007 Porsche 911