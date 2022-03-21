Menu
2007 Porsche 911 GT3

40,000 KM

Details Description Features

$209,800

+ tax & licensing
Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
GT3 ClubSport

Location

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

40,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8669453
  • Stock #: 0989
  • VIN: WP0ZZZ99Z7S790989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Porsche 911 GT3 Clubsport
40,000 Kms
Carrera White
Stock#0989

This Porsche 911 GT3 ClubSport comes to us with just under 40,000 Kilometres. The exterior Carrera white paint with the Black leather interior gives this German road legal race car a subtle but timeless look. This GT3 Clubsport was not available in North America is optioned with a factory half roll cage, Carrera GT bucket seats, locking diff, sunroof delete for added rigidity, air conditioning and Bi-Xenon lights, and much more.

Powering this iconic Porsche is a 3.6L DOHC flat-6 engine producing 380 Horsepower and 284 LB-FT of torque. This power is sent to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission.

The 997 is said by many Porsche enthusiasts to be one of the last authentic driving Porsches out there and this ROW 997 GT3 lives up to that claim. It has just gone though a full inspection and service which includes a clean, no-over rev, DME report. This car is ready for its next driver to cruise on the streets or tear it up on the track.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay , Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

ClubSport
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

