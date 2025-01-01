$5,998+ taxes & licensing
2007 Toyota Camry
Location
H2H Auto Group
5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4
604-593-5191
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
275,118KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BK46K07U533919
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 275,118 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
